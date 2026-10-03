Trump revives $5,000 payments promise if GOP wins Congress

On Saturday, President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to give every adult US citizen a $5,000 dividend if Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections while warning of an economic catastrophe if Democrats win.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “Our country is doing so well under Republican leadership that only I can make you this promise.”

“If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, I'm going to give all adult citizens in the United States of America $5,000.”

Trump said Republicans could make the payments because the government is generating massive tariff revenue driven by what he called an unprecedented economic boom.

He predicted severe economic results if Democrats take control of Congress, warning that it would trigger a crash akin to the one that preceded the Great Depression.

In this connection, he said: “ It will be a 1929 disaster if they get in, so if the Democrats win, you will have an economic depression much like 1929.”

Trump further stated, “Trump dividend at approximately $1 trillion and claimed the United States has attracted $21 trillion in investment during the past 15 months.”

“So it's actually a very easy thing to do for me, but the Democrats can never do it because they never brought the goods, and they never will, So thank you, and I look forward to signing those checks.”

Trump posted the cost of what he called the “Trump dividend” at $1 trillion and asserted that the US has drawn $21 trillion in investment over the past 15 months. Furthermore, Trump announced the $5,000 proposal at the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, he specified that the money has to be spent in the United States though he left the enforcement mechanism unspecified.