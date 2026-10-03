Kim Kardashian reveals how long it took her to feel ready to date again

Kim Kardashian went through a rough divorce from Kanye West. Then, she entered a romantic relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.



But at the time, public attacks from her former husband made dating complicated.

In her latest interview with The Times of London, she said she stopped dating for five years to "heal".

During that time, the fashion mogul said she began focusing on her children and work.

“That felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with. I really felt no rush. Like, I really didn’t feel empty,” she told the outlet.

“I felt like I needed my time. I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up. I really wasn’t even thinking about it.”

Despite being single, Kardashian said she did not feel lonely because “you get really comfortable being single, and the thought of you sharing a bed or your TV shows with someone else becomes less and less appealing because you get set in your ways.”

Still, the SKIMS founder said she is a romantic person, adding she was “the biggest hopeless romantic and that when the right person comes along, I’ll be so ready and everything will be fine.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian has begun dating again, and this time it is F1 sensation Lewis Hamilton.