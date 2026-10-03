Trump to rally in Ohio as Republicans’ Senate race heats up

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump will campaign in Ohio where his Republican Party is in close competition for a US Senate seat as it struggles to preserve its slim legislative edge.

Republican senators across the country swim against the political tide of Trump’s inflation-driven demand for gasoline and other staples amid the US-Israeli geopolitical tensions with Iran.

According to reports, US Senator Jon Husted, a Republican in a competitive Ohio race against Democrat Sherrod Brown hopes the president can encourage Trump supporters who might otherwise bypass the midterms.

According to a CBC report, Ohio gasoline prices increased 35% over the past year to $4.16 per gallon on average according to systems that monitor and compile data on automobile travel. Trump’s economic trade policy with Canada has led to retaliatory Canadian tariffs that affect about $3 billion worth of Ohio exports.

Although Trump secured more than 55% of the Ohio vote in the 2024 presidential election, financial worries have surfaced.

On Thursday, the president said he captured the essence of the nation’s financial status. In this connection, Trump said Texas truck plant workers said: “ Everyone thinks that the prices are high because of me.”

Campaign spokesperson Amy Natoce said: “Jon Husted worked with President Trump to deliver the largest tax cut for working ⁠families in ​our state's history, eliminated taxes on tips and ​overtime, and fixed the Joe Biden-Sherrod Brown open-border crisis.”

Ohio is among eight US Senate-rated competitive states that have evolved into a regulatory flashpoint for data center development and culture war issues such as youth transgender surgeries.