Ken Urker's family blasts Gypsy Rose Blanchard over 'lies' about his death

Ken Urker's sister, Autumn Urker, says Gypsy Rose Blanchard "had no right to lie" about what happened around his death.

Autumn, 31, told the US Sun on Friday that a birthday text from Blanchard was not what raised concerns about her brother. It was previously reported that a family member found Ken after he did not reply to Blanchard's text wishing him a happy 34th birthday.

"Gypsy had no right to lie and say that it was because of some text that she sent to him," Autumn said. She also claimed Blanchard's brother, Dylan, his wife and another woman she did not name were the ones who found Ken.

Autumn also said Blanchard, 35, had been telling people "they were engaged and planning a baby number two," and that neither was true. She said the two were not together and had split over a month ago. She claimed Ken ended it.

"When he was like, 'I'm done,' she'd do a thing, and so it was a fight whenever they split," she said, adding that they are disgusted with her statements.

"She hasn't even called my mother or any of us yet," Autumn protested.

A source close to the couple gave a different picture, per Page Six. The source said they quietly split about a month before his death, after living apart for about two months, and that it was a mutual decision on good terms.

"It was nothing nasty," the source said. They were co-parenting their daughter, Aurora Raina, born in December 2024.

In a TikTok livestream, Autumn said Ken's last words to her were "I love you." She said he told her he was going home to sleep because he had work in the morning.

Meanwhile, Blanchard suspects an overdose. "I don't know if it was intentional or not," she told People. She called Ken "an amazing father."

Blanchard's ex-husband, Ryan Anderson, 40, said on The Sarah Fraser Show that he was in shock. His first thought, he said, was how Blanchard and their child were doing.