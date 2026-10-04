Rihanna fires back at EJ Johnson over Dior show delay

Rihanna has responded to EJ Johnson, who said she made a Paris Fashion Week show start late.

Johnson, the child of NBA star Magic Johnson, went to the star-studded Dior runway show on Tuesday.

Rihanna, 38, was there too.

Afterward, he posted an Instagram clip reviewing the event. "The show itself was beautiful," he said. "It did start an hour late because Rihanna was late, and you know, like, we didn't care to wait for her."

Rihanna's comeback wasn't immediate, but it was piercing, when The Hollywood Fix posted a reel on Instagram that Friday, showing Johnson struggling to get into his hotel in Paris as a woman seemed to block him from going through the door.

Rihanna then went to the comments and wrote one word, "damn." The comment has received nearly 22,000 likes.

Rihanna recently modeled lingerie from her Savage x Fenty collection.