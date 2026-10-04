Tyson Fury to invite Trump to lead ring walk for Anthony Joshua showdown

Heavyweight star Tyson Fury has announced plans to extend a high-profile invitation to US President Donald Trump, asking him to lead his ring walk ahead of his blockbuster domestic showdown against Anthony Joshua.

The long-awaited battle between the British rivals is scheduled for December at the 80,000-capacity Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Fury, who recently met with Trump in Washington, D.C., after the administration assisted with his travel clearance, suggested he wants to return the gesture on the sport's biggest stage.

"I'll definitely make that offer to my old buddy, old pal, and we'll see if he's available," Fury told British media. However, the boxer conceded that the appearance is "probably unlikely because of the situation he's in at the moment, being the President of the United States".

The unconventional proposal adds another layer of media-heavy theatre to a fight build-up already dominated by promotional squabbles, intense verbal sparring, and high stakes as both men finalize their preparations for the winter clash.

Former boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he will invite United States President Donald Trump to lead his ring walk before his highly anticipated bout with British rival Anthony Joshua.

“I’ll definitely make that offer to my old buddy, old pal, and we’ll see if he’s available,” Fury was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.

“Probably unlikely because of the situation he’s in at the moment, being the president of the United States.”

Fury and Joshua are set to fight in Cardiff on December 11 and the self-styled “Gypsy King” is keen for Trump to join the procession to the ring at the 80,000-capacity Principality Stadium.

Fury met Trump at the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in June and wore a cap emblazoned with the words “Donald Trump for Prime Minister” after having his US travel ban lifted by the 80-year-old.