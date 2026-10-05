Taylor Swift reveals what Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell's argument was about in 'Patient Zero' video

Taylor Swift has revealed what Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell were really shouting about in her Patient Zero music video: whether Brendan Fraser starred in Tarzan or George of the Jungle.

On Saturday, Swift, 36, released a video bundle on Apple Music, including the song, the original music video and an eight-minute expanded video with behind-the-scenes footage.

Without the music, the dining table argument between Johnson, 37, and Farrell, 50, is easy to hear. "I'm telling you, Brendan Fraser was Tarzan!" Johnson yells. "George of the Jungle!" Farrell shouts back. Swift laughed and called it "the dumbest fight ever."

The footage also shows Swift working as director alongside cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki. "I've been wanting to make this video my entire life," she says at the start.

In a recording from March 2025, she praised how Lubezki lit the sets and how well production designer Ethan Tobman built them. She joked that she needed to find a way to get the video on TV, and asked Tobman to google when the VMAs were.

Patient Zero premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards last Sunday, where Swift won the first Artist Director Honors award.

The song is on the deluxe edition of her album "The Life of a Showgirl." It tells the story of a woman who escapes a toxic relationship, then helps her ex's new girlfriend, who is also hurting. In the video, Johnson and Farrell play a seemingly perfect couple until the toxic side of the romance comes out, while Swift plays a ghost who tries to warn Johnson.