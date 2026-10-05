Kim Kardashian 'worried' as daughter North West's fame soars

North West's rising fame is worrying her mother, Kim Kardashian.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the SKIMS founder revealed that her eldest daughter likes the cameras more than her other three kids.

For those unaware, Kim is a mother of four kids, North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

“Each kid does what they’re comfortable with,” she told the outlet. “So, my little ones come around when I’m filming but they don’t really do storylines.”

“North loves it a little bit more than the rest," Kim added.

The 45-year-old reality star further told the publication that she has to "hold North back" from some of the projects being offered to her.

“All she wants to do is forward-facing projects,” Kim shared. “And so it’s like us really kind of trying to savor those moments and not doing everything that comes her way, so we can really make sure that we manage it the right way.”

The Kardashians star called herself an “intermediate-strict parent.”

“I’m extremely patient and loving,” Kim said. “I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want. I read books with the kids every night.”

Last month, both Kim and North were seen attending North's first solo concert at the Vic Theatre in Chicago.