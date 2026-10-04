'Avengers: Endgame' dethrones 'Avatar' again for top global box office spot

When Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019, it was Avatar that topped the global box office. However, the Marvel tentpole dislodged it.

Yet two years later, Avatar was re-released, putting the James Cameron movie back at the top.

Now, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel dropped Avengers: Endgame and renamed it Avengers: Encore.

Fans flocked to theatres to rewatch the mega-hit, which is also available at home.

But apparently, many still watched in cinemas, leading Avengers: Encore to gross $126 million globally.

In its second week, the collection makes the movie claw back to the top spot on the global box office.

However, the difference is marginal at best compared with Avatar.

Encore's current figure is $2.9255B, while Avatar stands at $2.9237B, a difference of only $1.8 million.

Meanwhile, Marvel is re-releasing Endgame partly to whip up excitement for Avengers: Doomsday.

David A. Gross, who is behind FranchiseRe, a box-office newsletter, explained the success for the franchise, saying, “Re-releases rarely earn more than $10 million."

"As a marketing exercise, [this] is an effective way to build early word-of-mouth," he said.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit cinemas on Dec. 18.