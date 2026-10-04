British museum reveals new plan to ease Bayeux Tapestry queues

In a recent update, the British Museum has announced significant changes to how visitors will view the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition following concerns regarding extensive wait times and excessive congestion. The measures primarily include plans for longer opening hours along with audio guides, extra benches and better directional signs.

In this connection, a museum spokesperson said the public response to the 11th-Century embroidery had been extraordinary but recognized that some visitors had waited longer than they would have liked.

Some people experienced delays of up to two hours while hundreds of ticket holders were turned away due to backlogs when the museum closed last week. According to one disappointed visitor, the trip had been a significant event they had looked forward to while another had expected to see the Bayeux Tapestry.

The museum subsequently expressed regret to the excluded attendees and said they would be issued refunds and preferred rescheduling windows.

Members of the public who were unsuccessful in the first ticket release will have further chances to admire the masterpiece when additional tickets go on sale in October and January. Notably, adult tickets cost £33 during peak times and £27 at off-peak hours to see the tapestry in its home in Bayeux, Normandy.

The 70meter-long Bayeux Tapestry shows 58 lines summarizing the unusual circumstances of England and the end of Anglo-Saxon rule in Britain. Additionally, the Bayeux Tapestry is on loan from the French government having moved from its home in Normandy where it has been displayed since 1983 and will be on display until July 2027.