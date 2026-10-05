Rock pioneer Sass Jordan breathes her last at 63

Sass Jordan has died at the age of 63 after battling undisclosed medical issues, her friends and family have confirmed.

The British-born, Canadian-raised star was known for serving as a judge on all six seasons of Canadian Idol from 2003 to 2008.

Her own debut single and album, both titled Tell Somebody, released in 1988, won her Canada’s prestigious Juno Award for most promising female vocalist.

Announcing her death, her loved ones wrote on her Instagram page, alongside a photo of Jordan holding her cat, “On 2 October 2026, surrounded by her loving family, Sass Jordan peacefully crossed over to the other side. She remains in our hearts, an inimitable force of nature. An irreplaceable being of light and joy!”

Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes was quick to react to the news and shared that he was “heartbroken.”

“So suddenly, I’m heartbroken. A true friend. We had so much love, joy and laughter, and music together. RIP My Sasseroonie Girl,” he posted.

“Love you, sweet lady. Love you forever,” Canadian alternative rock icon Bif Naked penned.

Jordan’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

Last month, she cancelled performances in Ontario and Quebec City, citing health issues as she “stepped away” from the spotlight.

The Thunder Bay Auditorium, where she was slated to appear, informed fans via a statement on social media.

“Unfortunately, due to a serious medical condition, Sass is currently unable to perform and has been advised to step away from all professional commitments for the remainder of 2026 to focus on her health and recovery.”

“At this time, the length of her recovery is uncertain, so we are not in a position to discuss rescheduling or new dates,” they informed.

They added, “Sass is very sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause and greatly appreciates your understanding under these circumstances.”

The platinum-selling blues-rock artist had a huge impact on the Canadian music scene both with her own songwriting and performing, plus her TV mentoring duties of aspiring stars.

In the 90s, she famously recruited a 22-year-old Taylor Hawkins to play drums in her touring band, an experience he credits for helping to shape his career ahead of joining Foo Fighters.

He said she taught him “how to be in a rock and roll band” and gave him his “first rock and roll check.”

This exposure was instrumental in helping Sass Jordan secure opening slots on tours with Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, and Van Halen.