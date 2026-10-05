White House responds after 'Big Bang Theory' creator calls Trump 'bloated orange'

Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre has been hit back by White House after he criticized American President Donald Trump.

After the writer called the US president a "bloated orange piece of s***" during an award ceremony, it prompted the White House chief's press team to respond.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital: "Chuck Lorre should immediately seek psychiatric help to treat his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain."

Earlier in September, Chuck, known for creating famous series like Young Sheldon and Two and a Half Men and Mom, was honored with the Founders Award at a Project Angel Food fundraiser in Los Angeles and during his acceptance speech, he took the dig at Donald Trump.

He said, "Sure, I'd love to stand here and talk about my deep yearning for a more compassionate government, one that prioritises the health and welfare of its citizens.

"But the burden of my profession demands that I take this opportunity to say a few words about that bloated orange piece of s*** in the White House."

Chuck went on to say, "I'd love to express my gratitude to all the people who've devoted their lives to making Project Angel Food an oasis for those in need.

"That would be my preference. But because I'm a comedy writer, I have no choice but to explain how I wake up every morning to turn on CNN to see if the President of the United States had a heart attack while straining to take a dump."

The 73-year-old producer even made a jibe at Donald Trump in The Big Bang Theory.

He left a message at the end of an episode of the series in 2016, "Don't be fooled. Big Daddy can't save us. Our salvation lies within ourselves. Within our own ingenuity and determined effort. 'Make America Great Again' is a bumper sticker for victimhood. But we are not victims. We are the creators of opportunity."