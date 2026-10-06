Drake did not submit 2026 albums, songs for 2027 Grammy consideration
Drake has previously been critical of the Grammy Awards
Drake has released three albums this year. Several songs from them became stellar hits and racked up massive streams on streaming platforms.
But Drizzy did not submit them for the 2027 Grammy consideration.
According to Billboard sources, the One Dance hitmaker did not submit any albums or individual songs for consideration.
His reported decision not to submit his songs and albums for the Grammys dials into well-known views of his against the award show.
Back in 2024, during the Grammys, he used Instagram to criticize it.
His pointed criticism said a Grammy award doesn't determine who is actually successful in the industry.
"All you incredible artists, remember this show isn't the facts, it's just the opinion of a group of people (whose) names are kept a secret (literally you can Google it)," he wrote in an Instagram Story.
"Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip-hop, but this show doesn't dictate (expletive) in our world."
Even in his speech at the 2019 Grammys, Drake's microphone was silenced when he won Best Rap Song for God's Pan and began to criticize the award show, saying, "we play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport."
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