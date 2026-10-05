'The Batman: Part II' release date stays unchanged as production faces another delay?

Previously, The Batman: Part II was delayed because, reportedly, the screenplay required extensive development.

But now, according to Deadline, the production hit another delay.



This time, however, it has to do with director Matt Reeves dealing with a personal matter, which forced him to step away from shooting for a while.

A DC spokesperson briefed the press on the matter, stating, “Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter."

The studio said it has extended its full support to Reeves amid his personal situation.

“Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon," the statement added.

The pause did not mean that filming, which kicked off back in June, is currently in danger of being effectively stopped.

Once Reeves returns, filming in London is expected to resume.

Despite the pause, the upcoming movie's release date apparently remains unchanged, February 18, 2028.

However, it is still too early to say whether the temporary pause will affect the release date.

Meanwhile, it is unclear what personal matter the director is facing that led to the pause in production on The Batman sequel.

Beyond that, the upcoming installment features some new faces, Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, in unspecified roles.

In addition, Reeves' Batman Part I was such a stellar hit that it spawned a spin-off on one of its characters, The Penguin.