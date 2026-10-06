'Queen' musician Brian May shocks fans with 'unexpected' announcement

Brian May has confirmed that Queen will not tour again as he is done "sacrificing freedom."

The guitarist for the British rock band announced the shocking decision during an interview with The Times.

“I made a decision 18 months ago that I didn’t want to tour again,” said Brian.

“A close family friend died when we were in the States, so I said to my tour manager, ‘I’ll just nip home for a few days and come back,’” he continued. “She looked me in the eyes and said, ‘You know you can’t do that.’"

"I love to play, I love to travel, but the trade-off is sacrificing your freedom. I have a wife [Anita Dobson], grandchildren and a lot of astrophysics I want to do, so I’m thinking maybe 50 years is enough," added Brian.

Although he remains firm in his decision not to tour again, the 79-year-old musician said he is open to Queen adopting creative ways to bring their music to large venues.

“We do want to do something fairly revolutionary,” Brian said. “Not as ABBA did, but along those lines… Last year I went to the Sphere, my juices started flowing and I sketched out a whole Queen show.”

“I think an immersive experience is still on the cards and it could conquer time and space, but currently you can’t make it without AI and I have serious misgivings about that… Data centers are a massive evil and have to be fought,” he added.