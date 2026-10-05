Paramount renews 'Tulsa King' for season 5

Tulsa King, led by legendary star Sylvester Stallone, has been renewed for a fifth season on Paramount+.

The renewal comes before season four even airs, set for Oct. 16. But that is not the only key update about the show.

The series, which has been filming in Georgia, will move to New York for season five because Stallone’s character, Dwight “The General” Manfredi, is originally from New York.

But there are money reasons, too. New York's tax incentives make it appealing for productions to shoot there.

“We’re excited to welcome the cast and crew of ‘Tulsa King’ to New York State for its fifth season,” said Hope Knight, the CEO and commissioner of New York’s economic growth agency, Empire State Development.

She continued, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York has built an unmatched home for film and television — world-class talent, iconic locations, and a Film Tax Credit Program that delivers real jobs and investment for New Yorkers. ‘Tulsa King’ represents the latest in a growing list of projects proudly filmed in New York.”

Regarding the cast, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Stallone's daughter, has appeared in all four seasons and has now been upgraded to series regular.

Meanwhile, new cast members are also joining the show, including Erik Palladino, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Skordi, and Nickola Shreli.