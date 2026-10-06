Trump and close aide Natalie Harp take center stage at Nebraska rally

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump had been seen with his close aide Natalie Harp in a candid moment while addressing a campaign rally in Nebraska into an impromptu executive action platform.

Trump has brought Harp, on stage at a rally in Nebraska to sign an executive order in a desperate attempt to reduce diesel costs ahead of the crucial midterm elections.

The theatrical on-stage handoff quickly drew widespread media attention, blending campaign rally optics with official executive announcements as both parties ramp up their messaging on the economy and living costs in the final stretch of the midterm cycle.

In Grand Island Monday night, Trump asked Harp—known as the “Human Printer” for giving the president physical copies of social media posts and news clippings while on the go—to bring him the executive order that will allow anyone to purchase tax-free red-dyed diesel.

Harp walked on stage and handed Trump the executive order, which he signed in front of his supporters. When he was done, he threw his pen into the crowd as they chanted, “Trump, Trump, Trump.”

He then handed the executive order back to Harp and said, “She reminds me of The Price Is Right,” referring to the game show where an announcer asks contestants to “come on down” to the stage.

“This perfect person comes up, hands it, walks off,” Trump said, seemingly comparing Harp to a model who shows off the prizes on The Price Is Right. “We should go on television with this show. Right?”

Addressing a packed crowd, Trump spotlighted the policy move as a critical effort to ease economic pressures on American truckers and consumers ahead of the fast-approaching midterm elections.

Harp, a prominent fixture within Trump’s inner circle who frequently manages his real-time communications and digital strategy, stepped up to the podium amid enthusiastic applause from the crowd.