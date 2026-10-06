‘Small price to pay’: Trump’s LA, San Diego remark sparks backlash

President Donald Trump’s recent remarks over Los Angeles or San Diego’s destruction during a campaign rally in Nebraska triggered backlash from California leaders.

Speaking at a midterm-election rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, Trump discussed the impacts in the form of high gasoline prices driven by months-long US conflict with Iran. At the rally, he also reportedly appeared to suggest that the potential destruction of Los Angeles or San Diego would be a “small price to pay” in the midst of conflict with Iran.

"They can take out a city. Let 'em take out Los Angeles, let 'em take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay," Trump said, adding that the war was nearly over and describing the costs as "a small price to pay for keeping the world safe."

Trump’s remarks took the internet by storm, drawing sharp criticism from California officials who accused the president of treating millions of Californians as expendable.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X, “After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should 'take out' Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous."

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also censured Trump’s remarks, “San Diego is not collateral damage. We are not expendable. And we are never a 'small price to pay.' Keep our city out of your reckless war talk."

This dispute deepens the friction between Trump and California’s Democratic leaders, a rivalry that has intensified over immigration, National Guard troops, and federal policy clashes during Trump's second term.

Together, Los Angeles and San Diego anchor Southern California as home to millions of residents, vital military bases, global trade hubs, and essential economic infrastructure.