ASOS hacked? Users receive threatening alerts: ‘Engage with us or we will leak it’

Asos users across the UK have received bizarre yet threatening pop-up messages sent by hackers.

Hackers appeared to use the ASOS app to send pop-up notification messages to users across the UK, acting as a ransom note directed at the company.

The notification stated, "Dear ASOS DPO and IT, we have fully compromised the Snowflake instance. Engage with us, or we will leak it." Dozens of ASOS customers reported receiving these strange pop-up messages on their phone screens.

A link in the message directed users to a newly created Telegram channel believed to be operated by a group called the ‘Xuanye Group’.

Asos has not yet responded to these reports. Charlotte Wilson, head of enterprise at cyber-security firm Check Point, said, “If confirmed, this is a deeply serious attack because the hackers appear to have done something particularly brazen: turned ASOS's own app into their ransom note.”

As per the experts, the notifications were not primarily aimed at compromising customers directly but they were used as a high-visibility blackmail and pressure tactic to force Asos into complying with ransom demands.

Cybersecurity professionals strongly advise users not to click on the push notification or attempt to access the linked Telegram group.

Dan Bird, from cyber security firm Horizon3 says the pop up message the criminals sent implies that their access has gone beyond the Snowflake database.

"Sending a push notification to ASOS's app users would require access to the company's notification system, which is separate from the Snowflake data platform the attackers claim to have compromised."

"If both claims hold up, it suggests the attackers got hold of credentials that opened more than one door," he said.