Jennifer Aniston hesitates to walk ‘down the aisle’ with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis’ romance life took centre stage.

According to Radar Online, the Friends alum is not ready to marry her new love just yet, although she has been a loving partner.

As a source told the outlet, "Jen loves Jim, but she doesn't want to rush down the aisle any time soon."

"She's happy with the status quo, and she's also had two disappointing experiences with marriage, so the idea of tying the knot again feels overwhelming to her," the source added.

As Jim is a hypnotherapist and a wellness coach, the source also noted that his work comes with a sense of personal openness that may be uncomfortable for Jennifer, stating, "She knows how important it is for Jim to talk about his own experiences with his clients."

Adding, "but she feels over-exposed."

"Jen's willing to look beyond the embarrassment because she's so smitten," they further added.

However, back in September, the twice-divorced actress publicly showed her support for Jim’s latest book, "I love this book," Jennifer wrote on instagram.

On the other hand, under the second photo, in which they were standing arm in arm, she wrote, "And I love this man."

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer was first publicly linked with Jim in July 2025. However, the actress has been married twice before, first to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and later to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.