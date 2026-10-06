Paramount eyes Spielberg, Michael Bay reunion to revive 'Transformers'

Transformers, a critically hit franchise, had its last installment under Michael Bay's direction, The Last Knight, in 2017.



But now, according to Deadline, Paramount is seeking to revive the franchise by attaching the director and also Steven Spielberg.

The famed filmmaker was an executive producer in the early phase of the Transformers franchise, and he is returning as a producer.

Bay is reportedly in talks to helm the new Transformers movie, which is said to be set in the modern day.

However, the plot remains under wraps, as pieces of the film are still coming together.

Though Bay previously left the franchise, it still went on to produce Bumblebee and Rise of the Beasts.

Still, the films he directed were lauded for their visual effects but panned for messy plots.

Bay even admitted earlier that Spielberg advised him to take a break after making the third movie.

“I made too many of them,” he told IndieWire. “Steven Spielberg said, ‘Just stop at three.' "

"And I said I’d stop. The studio begged me to do a fourth, and then that made a billion too. And then I said, 'I'm going to stop here,'" he said.

"And they begged me again. I should have stopped. "But they were fun to do," the director said.

Meanwhile, Paramount's efforts to revive the Transformers franchise are still in progress, as nothing is certain yet.