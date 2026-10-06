US and China discuss reciprocal visits to nuclear sites: What to know

On Tuesday, the United States discussed starting reciprocal visits to nuclear sites with China and outlined significant plans to maintain strategic momentum in upcoming sessions, according to CNN.

The core idea of reciprocal visits was first addressed by China in meetings with US officials this year and visits to US Department of Energy national laboratories and their Chinese equivalents were discussed.

The key discussion between US and Chinese officials occurred on the margins of sessions held by the UN Security Council’s five veto-wielding permanent members.

At present, the White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond to requests. Trump called for multilateral nuclear disarmament talks between the US, China and Russia when he met Xi Jinping last month.

Beijing clarified that its nuclear arsenal is significantly smaller than those of Russia and the US, precluding the necessity of its participation in such talks.

Furthermore, another major meeting between Trump and Xi is expected this year at November’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China or during a group of G20 meetings in the US scheduled for December.