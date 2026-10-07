Saoirse Ronan addresses rumours her husband could be the next 007

Saoirse Ronan says the rumours about her husband, Jack Lowden, becoming the next James Bond are not a big topic at home.

The 32-year-old actor spoke to the Associated Press in an interview published Sunday, telling them, "We're kinda getting on with our life, to be honest."

"The dog needs to be walked, the dinner needs to be made, we're most focused on that." She called the speculation "its own thing." Ronan and Lowden, 36, married in 2024 and have one child.

When she was asked, she joked about the recent talk around Lowden's Slow Horses costar Gary Oldman. "Well, Gary Oldman thinks he's James Bond," she said.

Oldman's comments are part of why the rumors grew last month. He said he hoped Lowden had won the role, then quickly walked it back and said he knew no more than the public.

Lowden is reportedly the frontrunner to take over from Daniel Craig in the next Bond film, which Denis Villeneuve is set to direct. Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson are also reportedly in consideration.

Fans have been waiting for news since No Time to Die came out in 2021.

The casting talk has divided opinion. Bond author Charlie Higson called Lowden an "unconvincing choice," and added, "Whatever the answer, everyone will be very angry when they find out."

Ronan has also joked about the rumors herself. In August, she told Empire magazine she would love to play a Bond villain and was "dead serious."

She said a young female villain would be interesting, especially for girls and women who want to see someone direct pent-up anger somewhere.