Eric Trump predicts AI boom will fuel a crypto surge

World Liberty Financial co-founder Eric Trump announced at Token2049 in Singapore that capital flow from crypto into AI over the past year weighed on the Bitcoin price but argued that accelerated AI growth could also drive rapid expansion in digital assets.

The 42-year-old pointed to AI agents using stablecoins for autonomous tasks like booking travel and handling payments. Meanwhile, Trump family businesses are already exploring stablecoin payments for tens of thousands of employees capitalizing on the AI-crypto convergence amid a recovering crypto market.

Trump cited future use cases in which people may ask AI agents to book hotels and arrange travel with payments processed directly through crypto wallets rather than cash, adding that the industry should embrace AI and that accelerated tech growth will boost crypto.

On social platform X, users have been responding with one writing, “ The idea of ​​intelligent agents paying with stablecoins sounds like science fiction, but in reality it would probably be like this: a robot places an order, and humans are responsible for explaining why the balance has decreased again.”

Second added, “Autonomous AI agents naturally require frictionless digital rails provided by regulated stablecoins.”