‘The Social Network’ screenwriter reveals why he made another movie about Facebook

Aaron Sorkin, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of "The Social Network," has opened up about why he decided to make another film about Facebook.

According to Reuters news agency, Sorkin had been struggling to find an idea for a new project when he met Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee and whistleblower whose disclosures raised concerns about the impact on health, safety and global politics of the company's social media platforms.

The ‌story he crafted, told in the film "The Social Reckoning," will debut in theaters on Friday.

"I was looking for a good story, and after a period of about a year of just epic writer's block, of not being able to come up with any story, I met Frances Haugen, and suddenly a good story started to take shape in my head," Sorkin, who also directed the movie, said in an interview with Reuters.

"The Social Network," released in 2010, told the origin story of Facebook, which has since changed its name to Meta, and starred Jesse Eisenberg as founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The new movie centers on Haugen and journalist Jeff Horwitz, who wrote a series for the Wall Street Journal called "The Facebook Files" that began in 2021 and was based ⁠largely on thousands of internal documents that she provided to him.

"It is a David and Goliath story, but there are two Davids," Sorkin said. "One is Frances. She picks up a rock and throws it at Facebook, and the other is print journalism. They pick up a rock and they throw it at tech."

Horwitz, who later detailed the story in his 2023 book "Broken Code," now works as an investigative reporter for Reuters and remained on the Meta beat, earning a Pulitzer Prize, in beat reporting this year with colleague Engen Tham for reports that exposed how Meta permitted its chatbots to engage in provocative behavior and earned billions of dollars in revenue from fraudulent ads.