Xbox denies GTA 6 streaming rights: Here’s what happened

If you were hoping to stream GTA 6 on your PC through Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox shut that door within hours of it opening. On October 7, Xbox CSO Matthew Ball dismissed the GTA 6 streaming rights reports as inaccurate.

The rumor began with The Verge. It reported that Xbox CEO Asha Sharma told employees Xbox is doing something around GTA 6's release that no other platform is doing. Fans filled in the blank with exclusive streaming.

Ball posted that Xbox is looking forward to launching GTA 6 on November 19, "though the game will not be streaming exclusively or to PC." The wording leaves some wiggle room. The core isn't vague, though: no exclusive deal and no cloud workaround for PC.

The fact that GTA 6 will not release on PC upon its launch is now confirmed by Rockstar. This would allow you to experience the game using a streaming service while waiting for it to be released officially.

The explanation as to why the news travelled so quickly is evident from this fact.

Can there be a streaming deal for GTA 6 yet?

It's possible. Although The Verge added Ball's clarification to its report, it still thinks that there may be an Xbox and Rockstar deal related to streaming.

It interprets the language used by Ball as pointing toward console-only streaming. As such, the browsers and apps used for Xbox Cloud Gaming won't have GTA 6.

Surprise deals aren't out of character for Sharma. She recently landed Hideo Kojima's upcoming Physint, which helps explain why the streaming theory felt believable. If her comment holds up, the answer is probably something other than streaming.