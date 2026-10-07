Thailand-US trade deal nears completion: What to know

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced on Wednesday that Thailand is at “ the last paragraph” of a trade agreement with the United States.

According to Anutin, he is scheduled to ratify the agreement on Reciprocal Trade during Donald Trump’s next visit to Asia in November or in Manila or Shenzhen when Trump attends crucial ASEAN meetings.

Anutin further asserted that he received a letter from Trump finalizing the agreement last week.

“ He told me that I was to make sure that my people and the United States Trade Representative would write up the final clause.”

Earlier, the US imposed a tariff of 12.5% on imports from Thailand. Anutin Charnvirakul has received a letter from US President Donald Trump expressing hope that a tariff agreement can be signed soon. The United States is Thailand’s largest export market accounting for 24% of the Southeast Asian country’s cumulative exports this year.

Previously, the Cabinet also approved the fiscal 2028 budget timetable, rolling out consultation sessions in late October to give political parties influence over spending priorities.