Olivia Rodrigo wishes for normal life amid frustration over dating rumours

Olivia Rodrigo, at 23, is emphatically upset. At least that is what she aired in her latest interview.



It probably started when she was snapped with Julian Croonenberghs.

Both of them were seen showing PDA, and that is what seemingly kicked off feverish speculation on social media that she is dating the Wall Street banker.

But the singer told The Hollywood Reporter, “It actually really sucks, and it feels really invasive. It feels like you’re being stalked and then judged for pictures."

To quash all rumours, Rodrigo clearly said, "Like I said, I’m single, I don’t have a boyfriend, and to be stalked outside of your home and then these pictures are being used as evidence that you’re a bad person, it’s just the craziest thing."

"I wish that I could be 23 years old and experience life normally," the traitor hitmaker shared.

Rodrigo then pointed beyond her music career: she has a personal life, where she goes on dates she described as casual; that doesn't mean she has a boyfriend.

“It’s so hard and kind of sad, especially because relationships are supposed to be something private."

"I feel like every time I go on a casual date with a guy, there’s a picture of it on the internet, which feels really invasive," the Grammy-winning singer continued.

"Sometimes you’re out with a guy who’s not your boyfriend, and suddenly the internet’s like, ‘They’re married, blah blah blah."

Rodrigo clarified that she is not dating the Croonenberghs, but that in the past she dated star Louis Partridge and Joshua Bassett.