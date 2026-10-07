Marco Rubio to issue urgent warning on the future of Western civilization

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to deliver a speech in Greece on Wednesday, calling for the renewal of Western civilization and mobilizing allies to join the United States in rejecting the decline of the West.

Primarily, the renewal of the West has been a theme during Rubio’s tenure leading the State Department. He has railed against what he valued as the erosion of the values upon which Western civilization was built.

The State Department’s assistant secretary for global public affairs, Dylan Johnson, told Fox News, “Secretary Rubio will deliver an address from the birthplace of Western civilization, where he will call upon Americans and Europeans alike to join together in a great renewal of the Western spirit – an inheritance stretching from Athens and Rome to Christendom to the founding of the American Republic.”

“He will warn that too much of our civilization has forgotten these essential qualities and urge our allies across the West to join the United States in rejecting decline, defending our shared heritage, and confronting a new era of great-power competition together.”

Rubio underlined the five centuries before the end of World War II at a time when expanded powers expanded across the globe, establishing hegemonies and building “vast empires.” He further clarified that after the war, Europe was irreversibly broken and godless communist revolutions in Europe persuaded people to believe that the West’s global power was forever finished.

Rubio also urged the European leaders to revitalize that spirit stating, “This is why we do not want our allies to be shackled by guilt and shame, We want allies that are proud of our culture and our heritage, and understand that we are heirs to the same great and noble civilization and who together with us, are willing and able to defend it.”

“For we in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West's managed decline. We do not seek to separate, but to revitalize an old friendship and renew the greatest civilization in human history.”