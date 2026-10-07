Dua Lipa interview about children and Callum Turner is fake

A video of Dua Lipa has been widely circulated with misleading claims that it features the singer talking about having children with her partner Callum Turner.

However, in the clip, the "Levitating" singer is not discussing the subject at all.

The clip and a photo of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were shared on X, with thousands of people engaging with it in replies.

The lengthy and misleading post reads: "In a recent interview, Dua Lipa was asked if she and her husband, Callum Turner, plan to have children. 'I’m not thinking about having children right now, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,' she said. 'I’m at the peak of my career, and everything I’ve worked so hard for is finally coming together. I’m not ready to put that on hold. I’ve also put a lot of effort into my fitness and appearance for performing, and I’m not prepared to risk changing that.'"It continues: "Speaking about the possibility of becoming a mother someday, Dua added: 'If I ever choose to have children, adoption would be something I’d seriously consider. There are so many children who need a loving family, and giving one of them a home would mean a lot to me.'""On how Callum feels about her decision, she explained: 'He completely respects where I stand. He understands how much my career means to me and has never tried to pressure me into changing my mind. That’s one of the things I really appreciate about our relationship.'"

No credible interview exists where Lipa said this.



