Jeremy Allen White ready for Gene Wilder role?

Jeremy Allen White revealed the pressure behind his latest role.

As Gene Wilder’s biopic is in development, Jeremy made an appearance at Today show with Craig Melvin, and revealed his interest in portraying the young Frankenstein star.

“Absolutely, it would be my honor,” Jeremy said.

“Young Frankenstein is one of my earliest film memories. Blazing Saddles, he’s a genius. It would be an honor. He was a genius. It would be an honor. Yeah, I love him. I’ve always loved him,” he added.

Moreover, he said that as for casting, “I need the call.”

However, the co-host Savannah Guthrie questioned whether Jeremy would portray the iconic Willy Wonka character which was originally played by Gene Wilder, saying, “I feel like he maybe already has that role.”

“Jeremy Allen White, do you already have the Willy Wonka role?” Savannah added.

“Do I already have it? No! No, no, no,” but added, “We’ll see, we’re manifesting it,” Jeremy responded.

Reflecting on his real-life journalist role, Jeff Horwitz which he is portraying in the upcoming movie, The Social Reckoning, the actor opened up about pressure that comes with portraying real people, “I had a little hesitation.”

He went on to elaborate, “I did a film called Deliver Me From Nowhere playing Bruce Springsteen, very public person, very beloved person, well-known person. It was a wonderful experience but it was a tremendous amount of pressure.”

Noting, “I was anxious about the idea of going ahead and playing another real person right away and feeling the responsibility again.”

“I wanted my next thing to be something that was just my own and my own kind of creation and to feel no pressure to do any kind of impersonation,” Jeremy further added.