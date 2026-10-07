Michael Douglas makes ‘painful’ confession about early acting days

Michael Douglas opened up about his early acting struggles.

Speaking about his memoir One Helluva Ride in an interview with people Magazine, Michael recalled the unexpected beginning of his Hollywood journey, saying, “It was only when I was in [the University of California, Santa Barbara] — I was kind of a hippie, having a good time — and they said, ‘Look, you’ve got to declare a major.’ ”

He went on to elaborate, “I thought, ‘What I know best is theater.’ Never acted or anything, had no desire, and so slowly started from there.”

“I had terrible stage fright. Really. I used to have a wastebasket off stage which I’d puke in before I go on. I was wondering how or why did I stay with this because it was painful. It was really painful,” the acclaimed actor revealed.

“My entrance in the show was coming down the aisle into the audience and stopping right by my father’s chair and delivering this messenger speech,” Michael continued, “[I] just whipped through it as fast as I could.”

“Dad came backstage afterwards and said, ‘Michael, you were terrible.’ I think he was relieved,” he recalled as his father was not in favour of him entering show business.

Michael shared in his memoir that even after his college he continued pursuing acting and eventually turned to a renowned acting coach Wynn Handman, “At the theater we used, the front-row seats came right up to the edge of the stage. At first, this was terrifying for me, but eventually it helped me overcome my self-doubt and connect with the audience,” the Hollywood star explained.

Adding, “Wynn sensed I was struggling under the shadow of my father and that I needed a boost to relax as an actor. He came to me and asked, ‘Would you like me to tell your mom how good you are? I’d really love to. Because you’re good, Michael.’ For the first time in my life, I started to enjoy going to ‘school.’ I was excited to go to class, not terrified. Sometimes all you need is that pat on the back at the right time.”

But years later he was finally told that “the camera can tell when you’re lying.”

“I realized all of a sudden, ‘Wait a minute. You can say anything. Acting is about life. It’s how good of a liar are you because you can’t live every moment. It’s a craft.’ Once I got that understanding, then it made it so much more joyful,” he wrote in One Helluva Ride.

However, Michael told the outlet, reason behind his memoir’s title, stating, “I called the book One Helluva Ride because it was a roller coaster starting from childhood.”

It is pertinent to mention that One Helluva Ride was released on October 6, 2026.