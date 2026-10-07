Ukraine accuses Russia of deadly ‘birthday’ attack for Vladimir Putin

At least 24 people were killed in overnight Russian missile and drone strikes across Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of deliberately attacking civilians after a missile destroyed an apartment building as Vladimir Putin marked his 74th birthday.

At least 24 people were killed in overnight Russian missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, according to The Guardian.

In Pryluky, in the northern Chernihiv region, a ballistic missile struck a five-storey apartment block, killing 18 people, including four children. About 50 others were injured.

“Today, on Putin’s birthday, the Russian army ‘presented’ him with the destruction of a residential block in Pryluky,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

“The Russians know very well that they are striking ordinary cities, ordinary life. It is an absolutely deliberate choice of terror.”

Ukraine said Russia launched 70 ballistic missiles and 46 jet-powered drones, hitting 11 regions. Two people were killed in Kyiv, while four civilians died in strikes on Kremenchuk and Oleksandriia.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was struggling to intercept Russian ballistic missiles and renewed calls for allies to provide US-made Patriot air defence systems.

“Air defence packages for us right now are a vital necessity,” he said.