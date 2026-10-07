Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's car put up for sale

A car formerly owned by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is currently being offered for £125,000 by a dealership.

The Bentley Flying Spur changed hands in 2025, passing to a specialist Bentley dealer, the same year the former Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles.

The vehicle subsequently made its way to Portland Autos in Bawtry, a prestige car supplier run by Clive Watson, who established the business in 1983 and now operates it with his two sons.

Meanwhile, King Charles' younger brother is taking the police to court to challenge warrants connected to his arrest on ‌suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Britain's Judicial Office, part of the non-political civil service, said on Monday a hearing would take place on Thursday after the former prince sought to quash the search warrants issued as part of his arrest in February.

The second son of the late Queen Elizabeth has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and said he regrets their friendship.