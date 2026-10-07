Mike Rogers turns against Trump’s Canada tariffs in Michigan Senate race

Rogers is running against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in a closely watched race that could help determine control of the US Senate

Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers has broken with US President Donald Trump over tariffs on Canada, calling for an immediate end to the trade dispute.

in a new 30-second campaign advertisement, Rogers says: “Here in Michigan, we know that Canada is not our enemy. We need to end this tariff war — now.”

“As Michigan’s senator, I’ll bring both parties together to lower your prices. That’s job number one,” he adds.

Rogers does not mention Trump by name, but references the president’s 50 percent tariffs on about $20 billion in Canadian goods imported into the United States.

The former congressman had previously taken a more cautious position. In August, he said tariffs were “necessary, but are not a one-size-fits-all solution.”

The advertisement shows Rogers in a bar drinking Canadian beer and referencing Detroit’s NHL team.

“Drinking a Labatt and watching the Red Wings — man, it just doesn’t get any more Michigan than that,” Rogers says.

Rogers is running against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in a closely watched race that could help determine control of the US Senate.

El-Sayed has also criticised Trump’s tariffs and said they are contributing to higher prices for Americans.