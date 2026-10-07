Prince Harry chooses Meghan Markle to tell ‘Diana's story’

Prince Harry’s Diana move left “Waleses” furious.

It is said that Prince Harry is working on a project about his late mother, Princess Diana’s life and he has chosen his own wife, Meghan Markle for a key role, as per Radar Online.

The insiders revealed to the outlet that the Duchess of Sussex will lend her "voice" for the story of the beloved princess.

"Meghan isn't getting a cameo – she's becoming the voice of Diana's story," they said.

"That makes her a central figure in the film. Harry may be the son, but Meghan will be the voice viewers hear," the production insiders added.

However, they also claimed that the project is raising concerns for Harry's estranged brother, as he has already seen Harry expose family secrets in his 2023 memoir, Spare. "This brings back memories for William of his brother's memoir, Spare."

"William fears the movie will reveal even more secrets about the royal family," the insider further claimed.

While another source said, "To William, it's crossing a line that can't be uncrossed."

"The Waleses are furious," the source continued, "The way they see it, this is yet another example of the Sussexes flagrantly looking to capitalize on their association with the royal family and the fact they're now dragging Diana into their moneymaking endeavors is a new low."

They said that Prince William is not so happy with the comparison between Meghan and his late mother.

He "can't stand the narrative that Meghan is somehow this Diana 2.0."

Previously, speaking with the outlet, a royal expert, Hilary Fordwich revealed that "Neither the king nor Camilla has any interest in there being a lot of focus on Diana."

"King Charles can't be relishing the thought of an entire year dedicated to Princess Diana's death," he added at the time.

But now, sources have claimed that Prince William is determined to protect his mother’s legacy, "When his father dies, William plans to banish Harry forever."

"Harry will become persona non grata in the U.K," the source further claimed.

This comes just six weeks after Prince Harry returned to UK soil along with his wife and children.