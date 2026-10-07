Kate Middleton’s ex stylist reveals her ‘purpose’ following royal departure

Kate Middleton’s ex stylist opened up about her new chapter.

Almost a year after leaving her position, the Princess of Wale’s former personal assistant and fashion adviser Natasha Archer shared a life update and what lies ahead, on October 6, on Instagram.

In the posted picture, Natasha could be seen wearing a white blazer smiling and standing behind her wooden desk.

However, the caption read, “One year into Natasha Archer, it feels like a lovely moment to say hello again.”

It continued, “I’ve loved working with new clients, helping them build wardrobes that reflect who they are and feel confident in how they present themselves.”

“My purpose remains the same: thoughtful, discreet guidance to elevate your wardrobe and help you feel assured and at your best.”

“As we step into a busy season, I’m looking forward to new introductions and all that’s still to come,” the caption concluded.

It is worth noting here that Natasha has launched her bespoke advisory styling company this year.

Speaking about her career as PA, she joined the royal household in 2010 before leaving in July 2025 after almost 15 years of service.

Last year speaking with The Telegraph, she shared about different aspects of her role beyond styling, "There are a lot of other things that came with my role and with what I'm offering now with my consultancy. I'm not a traditional stylist; I'm looking at everything. Even admin support. I feel like it's a unique talent that I can bring to specific people," the former royal PA revealed at the time.