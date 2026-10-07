Henri B. Kagan, Kenso Soai win Nobel Prize in Chemistry for mirror-image breakthrough

Henri B. Kagan, Kenso Soai win 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri B. Kagan, French, and Kenso Soai, Japanese.

The prestigious honour recognizes their ground-breaking discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.

Under this discovery, the both scientists solved a long-standing riddle related to the formation of a single molecular mirror image, ushering into a breakthrough that could be hugely important for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The Nobel Committee explained, "Molecules used by all life, such as the amino acids that are building of proteins, are what is known as chiral.

"This means that they have two versions that are mirror images of one another."

Molecules can exist in two symmetrical, mirror-image versions that possess different properties. Speaking about biological preferences, living organisms on Earth exclusively favor one specific mirror-image version of these building blocks over the other.

In drug development, one molecular version can be disease-fighting, while the mirror-image version may be completely inactive.

"Many of the drug molecules ​occur in two variants that are each other's non-identical mirror image: one has the therapeutic effect, while the other can cause ​unnecessary and sometimes harmful side effects," the Nobel Foundation said.

"This is ‌ the most exciting day in my life, I am very glad to share this prize with professor Henri Kagan," Soai said.

Last year's chemistry award was honoured to scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi for the development of so-called metal–organic ​frameworks.