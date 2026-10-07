‘Enough already!’ Prince William faces another threat crop up amid Sussex & York-sister row

Prince William plans to face down a ‘continuing threat’ to the monarchy

By H. Anjum
Published October 07, 2026
‘Enough already!’ Prince William faces another threat crop up amid Sussex & York-sister row
‘Enough already!’ Prince William faces another threat crop up amid Sussex & York-sister row

Prince William appears to have had it, up till here with his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his decision to keep digging up the past with Jeffrey Epstein.

The truth about how badly this is impacting his relationship with emotional King Charles has also been brought to light, and it promises some very big changes, once Prince William takes the helm.

For those unversed, all the drama, scandal and frenzy surrounding Andrew, is because of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, as well as allegations that he sexually abused a 17-year-old, and potentially shared government documents and insights with a convicted child sex offender.

In response to the second his decision has sparked comes directly from a Palace insider.

This insider spoke to Celebrity News Reporter, for the Naughty But Nice Substack.

According to them, “William has had enough. He wants Andrew to stop fighting, stay out of sight and stop putting Epstein and the Royal Family back into headlines. For William, every new legal battle damages the Crown.”

Before concluding the insider also said, “Charles sees a brother with the right to fight. William sees a continuing threat to the monarchy. Publicly, Andrew is completely on his own.”

H. Anjum
H. Anjum is a News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over five years of newsroom experience. She is a media graduate specialising in British royal coverage, reporting on monarchies, traditions, and modern royal life. She also writes on fashion, movies and TV shows with contemporary relevance for a global audience.
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