Poland is spearheading a renewed European Union push to bolster continental energy resilience and completely eliminate remaining imports of Russian fossil fuels.

Building on massive infrastructure upgrades including major liquefied natural gas expansions christened under the historic banner of "Solidarity"—Warsaw is urging member states to finalize the bloc's decoupling from Moscow.

The push comes as European authorities confront ongoing hybrid security threats and vulnerabilities tied to legacy supply lines.

While the bloc has drastically slashed its reliance on Russian oil and gas since the invasion of Ukraine, a final subset of imports remains a point of intense internal debate.

Polish energy ministry officials argue that closing these remaining gaps is essential for total collective security.

By expanding regional interconnectors and floating storage capacities, Poland is positioning itself as a central pillar of Europe's long-term energy independence strategy.

Recently, Russia issued dire warning to the country as the Polish statehood could be destroyed within days.

As reported by TASS news agency, the threat came from Nikolai Patrushev, an aide to Russian President Vladimir and a former secretary of Russia’s Security Council, who threatened Warsaw in brutal words if the country entered a military conflict with Russia.

The warning is also seen as an escalation in a war of words after Poland foreign minister said NATO could immediately defeat Moscow.

“If Poland enters into military action against Russia, our country will use the entire arsenal of forces and means at its disposal, and Warsaw will cease to exist within two or three days,” Patrushev said.

The remarks follow a statement by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski at the September 12–13 Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv, where he claimed that NATO would make quick work of Russia if Moscow chose to strike the alliance.