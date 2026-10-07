Prince Harry's anger reaches boiling point as William plans to 'outclass' him

Prince Harry is reportedly unhappy with Prince William's apparent plans to pay tribute to their late mother, Princess Diana.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex fears that William might outdo his own tribute to Diana on the 30th anniversary of her death in August 2027.

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to make a documentary film to pay tribute to Diana.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is exploring whether Diana could posthumously regain the 'HRH' title, which was stripped from her following her divorce from the then-Prince Charles in 1996.

"Harry is raging because he feels William potentially has a card available to him that he simply cannot play. Harry can make a documentary, give interviews and celebrate Diana's humanitarian legacy, but William is the heir to the throne and has a completely different kind of influence within the monarchy," the insider told RadarOnline.com.

"If William can ultimately help restore something that was taken away from their mother, Harry sees that as an incredibly tangible gesture," the confidant continued. "A television program comes and goes, whereas putting HRH Diana back into the historical record would endure."

"From Harry's perspective, it risks making anything he produces look secondary," a tipster added. "That's what really irritates him."

"He doesn't want remembering Diana to become some competition between brothers, but he also doesn't want to feel that William has outclassed and outdone him with the one tribute Harry could never deliver himself," the source concluded.