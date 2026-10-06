Prince William steps out for ‘Sweet Surprise’ in Ilminster

Prince William meets flood volunteers in Ilminster.

On Tuesday, October 6, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram handle offered insights into Prince William’s visit at Ilminster where he learned about the community's work to support vulnerable people during crises and severe flooding.

In the posted picture carousel, the Prince could be seen interacting with people at Sweet Surprise cafe and greeting the crowd who were there to welcome him.

The caption highlighted, “Sweet Surprise in Ilminster is a café creating opportunities for adults with learning disabilities to build skills and play an active role in the local community. During extreme weather and other times of need, hubs like this become a lifeline for vulnerable residents.”

“Also hearing from the Ilminster Area Resilience Group. A volunteer network formed to support residents through emergencies and the area’s severe floods,” it concluded.

The royal fans showed their support in the comment section, one user wrote, “I love how Prince William shows kindness and empathy towards others, his mother would be so proud.”

While the other admiringly noted, “His smile is so genuine.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Sweet Surprise cafe helps adults with learning disabilities, gain skills and be involved in community activities.