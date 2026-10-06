Harry, Meghan warned as Prince William prepares 'brutal' move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned about Prince William's future move. Royal experts claim that circumstances will not remain favorable for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex once William becomes King.

On Monday, an insider spilled to the Daily Express that the Prince of Wales persuaded his father, King Charles, to issue a letter declaring Harry and Meghan as "private citizens."

“He’s taken it as a big win," the source stated. “William is not going to stop pushing until the King agrees to take away their titles.”

Meanwhile, commentator Mark Dolan claimed that Prince William could revoke the titles if his father fails to do so.

He added that this move would further deepen the conflict between Harry and William.

“Harry and Meghan will weaponize any efforts to strip them of the title because their whole grift is that they are victims,” Mark continued.

“As long as they are Duke and Duchess of Sussex, then they can pretend to be royal, and that’s a problem for the family, and it’s a problem for the monarchy," the commentator added.

According to Mark, King Charles will never strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles, but he believes that “William will, and it’s going to be ugly.”