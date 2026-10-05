King Charles opening palace door for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry again

"If Harry and Meghan are in King Charles’s diary, it is because he wants them there. This is deliberate.”

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles is opening the palace door for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the royal couple is set to see the monarch again.

Citing the royal insiders, royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that Harry and Meghan are set to see King Charles and Queen Camilla again before Christmas.

The move is the clearest sign yet that Harry’s relationship with King Charles is finally beginning to heal.

The close insiders said time has already been reserved in the royal diary for the monarch and queen to meet with Harry and Meghan before Christmas.

The exact date and location remain closely guarded.

The source tells Rob for his Naughty But Nice substack, “This is not a casual ‘let’s get together sometime.

“Nobody drops in on the King. If Harry and Meghan are in Charles’s diary, it is because he wants them there. This is deliberate.”

Another insider said both sides are determined to keep the fragile reconciliation moving forward.

The spy said, “The important thing is that there will be another meeting. Charles is making room for his son again, and Harry knows how significant that is.”

Earlier in July, Meghan and Harry, along with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, visited King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Palace had confirmed the meeting saying that the King and Queen hosted the family at Highgrove House.