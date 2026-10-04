Tom Cruise shares exciting news after leaving palace concerned

Tom Cruise has also publicly praised Kate Middleton and Prince William as “amazing people.”

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has shared exciting news amid reports palace is concerned over his increasingly 'cozy relationship' with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

Rob Shuter, citing the royal insiders, has claimed that the Top Gun: Maverick star has become increasingly effusive about Catherine following the London premiere of Digger.

At the event, Tom took Kate Middleton’s hand and helped guide her down the steps. The Hollywood superstar has also publicly praised the Princess and Prince William as “amazing people.”

“Nobody is worried Catherine is going to run off with Tom Cruise,” a palace source said and added “They’re worried about Scientology getting anywhere near the future king and queen. That is a completely different matter.”

Amid these concerns, Tom took to Instagram and announced that the Digger is officially in theaters.

Sharing some pictures from the film, the actor said, “DIGGER is officially in theaters and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists.

“Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work, and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable and I’m so proud of what we created.”

Commenting on it, one fan said, “I’m sure this will be the movie of the year!!!!! is really perfect!!!! the finale you will be cr4zy!!! I can watch many times more.”