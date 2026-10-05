When Queen Elizabeth II lost her calm over Prince William antics

Queen Elizabeth II was once cross with Prince William for disobeying orders.



Her Majesty, who passed away in 2022, reprimanded her eldest grandchild for not abiding by the rules.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Princess Margaret's former lady-in-waiting, Anne Glenconner, talks about a 1990 trip to Balmoral.

"It was a very relaxed, family weekend and everything was going smoothly until I was waiting for Princess Margaret in the castle later in the afternoon and heard raised voices coming from outside," Glenconner wrote

Glenconner continued, "I peered out of the window and saw The Queen tearing a strip off Prince William who was on his pony on the drive. He must have been around [8 years old]."

She explained, "I crept back from the window not wanting to be spotted and reported back to Princess Margaret what I'd seen. She said, 'Oh, I wonder what's happened. I'll ask The Queen.'"

She noted that "Prince William had been out riding with the groom and his cousins and had...returned to the castle on his own without letting anyone know," Glenconner explained. "The grooms had been frantic looking for him."