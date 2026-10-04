Friend reveals Meghan Markle, Harry's secret message after latest loved-up photos

"This has Meghan’s fingerprints all over it."

A friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has revealed a secret message of the couple they sent via their latest loved-up photos, the first from UK.

The friend of Meghan and Harry has revealed the message of the royal couple to expert Rob Shuter.

The friend tells the Naughty But Nice, “This has Meghan’s fingerprints all over it.

“She understands publicity, she understands pictures, and she understands exactly what message a photograph can send. They wanted to be seen together.”

Harry and Meghan were spotted in the public on Thursday for the first time since their return to Britain.

According to a report by the Sun, the royal couple enjoyed lunch at a cosy Cotswolds pub called The Falkland Arms.

The insider said, “No pap got incredibly lucky here,” adding “They’re holding hands, completely unobstructed and perfectly positioned. Everything about these pictures says planned photo opportunity.”

The royal expert explained the timing of the photos release here is particularly telling.

These are Harry and Meghan’s first photographs together in Britain since their return, delivering one unmistakable message: “United, affectionate and happy”.

“Nothing about this feels random,” the source adds. “Meghan knows how the press works. The hand-holding was the picture, and the picture was the message.”

Moreover, Meghan and Harry’s latest outing comes amid claims the Duke has become more ‘sympathetic’ toward his wife.