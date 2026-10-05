Prince Harry's Christmas plan likely to leave King Charles, William furious again

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stayed with Earl Spencer at Althorp House

Prince Harry’s Christmas plan is expected to leave his father King Charles and brother Prince William furious yet again, it has been claimed.

The Heat World, citing the royal insiders, has reported that the Duke is keen to spend at least part of Christmas with Princess Diana’s family if he can’t secure a full Sandringham reunion.

The close confidant said, “He’d like them to spend the holiday with the Spencers and hopefully pop in for a visit with Charles and Camilla and the children. There’s also the chance, however slim, that they could end up being invited to the family Christmas celebrations.”

Prince Harry's ideal world seems there could be room for everyone.

The Duke’s plan has been disclosed at a time amid claims his recent closeness to his uncle, Earl Spencer has left the royal family furious following his bombshell claims in Diana book.

Just weeks after Meghan and Harry stayed with Earl at Althorp House, Princess Diana’s ancestral home, his explosive memoir was released, reigniting difficult questions around the breakdown of Diana’s marriage to Charles.

He alleged that King Charles appeared ‘giddy’ following the news of his sister’s death and detailed the fallout from Charles and Diana’s marriage.

The insiders have claimed that Harry’s plan to celebrate the festival with Spencer family will further infuriate his father King Charles and brother William.