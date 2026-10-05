King Charles will not apologise for slavery during Caribbean visit

King Charles seems to acknowledge wrong doing of the past without publicly apologising.



His Majesty, who is set to visit the Caribbean next in the next few days, will not publicly apologise for slavery at the hands of monarchy.

He "will stop short of issuing an apology or offering reparations on the advice of the government," Hello! magazine has reported.

This comes as King Charles spokesperson from the Buckingham Palace says: "There are important discussions taking place in various fora about colonial legacy and the intergenerational impact of the transatlantic trade in enslaved persons."

The statement continued: “While these are primarily matters for governments to address, His Majesty's previous statements on them have been unequivocal, describing them as an 'atrocity' which 'forever stains our history.'"

Per Charles's spokesperson: “The visit program will therefore not shy away from 'the darkest days of our past,' as His Majesty has described them, but—in keeping with the wishes of our host nations—it will principally be oriented to the vibrant present and promising future of each country."