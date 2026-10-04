Royal experts label Earl Spencer book about Princess Diana 'devastating blow' to Prince William

Prince William has spent years wanting Diana's memory treated with ‘dignity rather than endlessly turned into fresh controversy’

Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer has left King Charles and other senior royals furious with his bombshell claims in the book about Diana.

However, royal experts believe Spencer has dealt a major blow to William with the release of his book.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson talking about how "unfair" it has all been on Prince William, said on the Royal Exclusive show, "I just think it's unfair that he (William) gets dragged into it.

"I think it's unfair that his work and his engagements are being brought into this book by his uncle, and he wasn't told what was in it."

Another royal expert Ingrid Seward, who appeared as a guest on the podcast, said: "I think William is behaving absolutely wonderfully. He must be furious inside."

Earlier, the royal insiders had told Radar Online, that the Prince of Wales is ‘beyond furious’ that all of this has been dragged into public again.

For William, this is not ancient royal history or material for another book – “it is his mother, his father and the most traumatic period of his childhood”, the close confidant tells the outlet.

Prince William has spent years wanting Diana's memory treated with ‘dignity rather than endlessly turned into fresh controversy’, the source said and added, “The fact that these allegations are now coming from his own uncle makes the situation particularly painful."